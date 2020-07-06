All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2730 N 73RD Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2730 N 73RD Glen
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:23 PM

2730 N 73RD Glen

2730 N 73rd Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2730 N 73rd Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For Lease: A spacious 3 Beds plus 2.5 Baths detached home in a Gated Community that's centrally located in Phoenix, it has a 2-car attached garage, EZ access to I-10 & Loop101 & only 6 miles to Westgate/Cardinals Stadium & it is surrounded by many Amenities within walking distance!! The Community Pool is only steps away from your front door, the side yard is fully finished ready for BBQs time with the family and friends. The Lease includes a Fridge, Washing Machine and Dryer. A Non-Refundable Credit Check Fee is $50 per adult applicant. No Rental Taxes! Come take a look and reserve this home to make it your Next Home !! For those who desire a Short Term Lease, it is Available for a Minimum of Six Month Lease at $1800 per Month. Please contact the Listing Agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have any available units?
2730 N 73RD Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 N 73RD Glen have?
Some of 2730 N 73RD Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 N 73RD Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2730 N 73RD Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 N 73RD Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen offers parking.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen has a pool.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have accessible units?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College