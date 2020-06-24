All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2719 W. Desert Cove Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:08 AM

2719 W. Desert Cove Ave

2719 West Desert Cove Avenue · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lake Biltmore Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2719 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lake Biltmore Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED 2 Bedroom Furnished Home in Lakeview - Located in one of the most desirable communities in Lake Biltmore area, this wonderful unit in Lakeview presents a rare opportunity to live on one of the best lots in the complex...adjacent to the community pool & spa and just across the street from private gate access to Lake Biltmore!

This beautifully appointed townhome offers 2 split bedrooms, each with their own bath, a wood burning fireplace great room with 10ft+ ceiling, formal dining, nicely updated kitchen with breakfast room, pantry, and breakfast bar. There's an indoor laundry room, tiled floors throughout, single carport parking, & private backyard with full length covered patio.

The perfect set up for lock and go living and is offered fully furnished (furnishings can be removed if requested). Convenient to Metro Center's shopping, dining & hotels...as well as the I-17 transportation corridor.

COMPLETELY FURNISHED / EQUIPPED - Short or long term available. Summer rates of $1,700/month includes tax, utilities, WiFi and cable.

(RLNE5696543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have any available units?
2719 W. Desert Cove Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have?
Some of 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2719 W. Desert Cove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave offers parking.
Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave has a pool.
Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have accessible units?
No, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2719 W. Desert Cove Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity