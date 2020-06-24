2719 W. Desert Cove Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

FURNISHED 2 Bedroom Furnished Home in Lakeview - Located in one of the most desirable communities in Lake Biltmore area, this wonderful unit in Lakeview presents a rare opportunity to live on one of the best lots in the complex...adjacent to the community pool & spa and just across the street from private gate access to Lake Biltmore!



This beautifully appointed townhome offers 2 split bedrooms, each with their own bath, a wood burning fireplace great room with 10ft+ ceiling, formal dining, nicely updated kitchen with breakfast room, pantry, and breakfast bar. There's an indoor laundry room, tiled floors throughout, single carport parking, & private backyard with full length covered patio.



The perfect set up for lock and go living and is offered fully furnished (furnishings can be removed if requested). Convenient to Metro Center's shopping, dining & hotels...as well as the I-17 transportation corridor.



COMPLETELY FURNISHED / EQUIPPED - Short or long term available. Summer rates of $1,700/month includes tax, utilities, WiFi and cable.



(RLNE5696543)