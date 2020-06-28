All apartments in Phoenix
2713 N 7TH Street
2713 N 7TH Street

2713 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Charming duplex located in a desirable Historic Neighborhood. Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, water heater. Open shelved kitchen, brand new flooring, both carpet and wood look tile, custom espresso cabinets and more! Comes with video surveillance system. Shaded patio on the front of the home. Right down the street from fabulous restaurants, bars and Pubs like The Coronado, Humble Pie, The Living Room and fantastic coffee shops. Down the street from the Phoenix Country Club. Close to Monterey Park. Come take a look and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 N 7TH Street have any available units?
2713 N 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N 7TH Street have?
Some of 2713 N 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2713 N 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2713 N 7TH Street offer parking?
No, 2713 N 7TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2713 N 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 N 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 2713 N 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 N 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 N 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 N 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
