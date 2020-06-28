2713 N 7TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Charming duplex located in a desirable Historic Neighborhood. Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, water heater. Open shelved kitchen, brand new flooring, both carpet and wood look tile, custom espresso cabinets and more! Comes with video surveillance system. Shaded patio on the front of the home. Right down the street from fabulous restaurants, bars and Pubs like The Coronado, Humble Pie, The Living Room and fantastic coffee shops. Down the street from the Phoenix Country Club. Close to Monterey Park. Come take a look and fall in love!