27109 North 52nd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

**Two weeks rent free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Gorgeous home in one of the Northwest Valley's premier neighborhoods! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and private pool! Spacious open concept floor plan with more than 2300 square feet. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters with custom tiled backsplash, large pantry, and center island. Kitchen opens to family room with rock walled fireplace. Formal living and dining room. Den with double door entry. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, and soothing spa-like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Designer two tone paint, beautiful tile / wood flooring, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Alarm system will be installed upon move-in! Stunning professionally designed backyard

with covered patio, fire pit, mature landscaping and sparkling pool with rock waterfall feature. ** Pool, Landscaping and Pest Control service is included **.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.