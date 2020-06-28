All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:06 PM

27109 North 52nd Avenue

27109 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27109 North 52nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
**Two weeks rent free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Gorgeous home in one of the Northwest Valley's premier neighborhoods! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and private pool! Spacious open concept floor plan with more than 2300 square feet. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters with custom tiled backsplash, large pantry, and center island. Kitchen opens to family room with rock walled fireplace. Formal living and dining room. Den with double door entry. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, and soothing spa-like bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Designer two tone paint, beautiful tile / wood flooring, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Alarm system will be installed upon move-in! Stunning professionally designed backyard
with covered patio, fire pit, mature landscaping and sparkling pool with rock waterfall feature. ** Pool, Landscaping and Pest Control service is included **.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have any available units?
27109 North 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 27109 North 52nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27109 North 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27109 North 52nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27109 North 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 27109 North 52nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 27109 North 52nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27109 North 52nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27109 North 52nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27109 North 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27109 North 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27109 North 52nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
