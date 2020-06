Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

MOVE IN READY WITH GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS ALL AROUND, GATED COMMUNITY, CUL DE SAC LOT, GREAT PRIVACY AND BACKS TO A NATURAL DESERT WASH. GREAT SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH GREAT ROOM. FABULOUS BACKYARD WITH PLAY POOL AND COVERED PATIO. PERGO WOOD FLOORING AND TILE THROUGHOUT. THIS HOME I A MUST SEE. LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.