26833 N 14TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Highly desirable Fireside at Norterra home built in 2013 w/open floor plan & neutral color pallet you will love! Renters will enjoy full access to the community center with 2 pools, state of the art workout center, rock climbing wall &clubhouse free of charge. Home features private office/den w/french glass doors & 1/2 bath. Open kitchen with reverse osmosis water filter, granite counter tops,ss appliances and Carrera marble back splash, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom is located downstairs with Berber carpeting and a view of the backyard w/mountain behind it. Living room has soaring ceiling, a built-in media center, and a cozy gas Carrera marbled fireplace. The master bathroom has spacious counter tops, dual sinks, a walk-in shower, stand-alone tub & walk-in close