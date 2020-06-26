All apartments in Phoenix
26833 N 14TH Lane
26833 N 14TH Lane

26833 North 14th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26833 North 14th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Highly desirable Fireside at Norterra home built in 2013 w/open floor plan & neutral color pallet you will love! Renters will enjoy full access to the community center with 2 pools, state of the art workout center, rock climbing wall &clubhouse free of charge. Home features private office/den w/french glass doors & 1/2 bath. Open kitchen with reverse osmosis water filter, granite counter tops,ss appliances and Carrera marble back splash, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom is located downstairs with Berber carpeting and a view of the backyard w/mountain behind it. Living room has soaring ceiling, a built-in media center, and a cozy gas Carrera marbled fireplace. The master bathroom has spacious counter tops, dual sinks, a walk-in shower, stand-alone tub & walk-in close

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26833 N 14TH Lane have any available units?
26833 N 14TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26833 N 14TH Lane have?
Some of 26833 N 14TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26833 N 14TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26833 N 14TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26833 N 14TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26833 N 14TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26833 N 14TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26833 N 14TH Lane offers parking.
Does 26833 N 14TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26833 N 14TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26833 N 14TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26833 N 14TH Lane has a pool.
Does 26833 N 14TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 26833 N 14TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26833 N 14TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26833 N 14TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
