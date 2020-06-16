All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2675 W Ocotillo Rd

2675 W Ocotillo Rd · (602) 903-7286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2675 W Ocotillo Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This a is a great 2BR/1BA condo. There is a garage for keeping your car safe and clean and there is also a washer and dryer hook up. New paint, new ceramic tile everywhere, new carpet, new electrical outlets, entirely new bathroom.

Rent is $1050 plus 2.3% City of Phoenix sales tax of $24.15 for monthly total of $1074.15. Deposit is $1050 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for $1,300 total deposit. Total move-in amount is $1074.15 + $1,300 = $2374.15.

We can provide you with a washer/dryer for the unit for $35.00 per month additional.

Catch this unit fast before it flies of the market again.

(RLNE2649436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have any available units?
2675 W Ocotillo Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have?
Some of 2675 W Ocotillo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 W Ocotillo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2675 W Ocotillo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 W Ocotillo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd does offer parking.
Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have a pool?
No, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have accessible units?
No, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 W Ocotillo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 W Ocotillo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
