2675 W Ocotillo Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This a is a great 2BR/1BA condo. There is a garage for keeping your car safe and clean and there is also a washer and dryer hook up. New paint, new ceramic tile everywhere, new carpet, new electrical outlets, entirely new bathroom.



Rent is $1050 plus 2.3% City of Phoenix sales tax of $24.15 for monthly total of $1074.15. Deposit is $1050 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for $1,300 total deposit. Total move-in amount is $1074.15 + $1,300 = $2374.15.



We can provide you with a washer/dryer for the unit for $35.00 per month additional.



Catch this unit fast before it flies of the market again.



(RLNE2649436)