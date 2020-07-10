26612 N 42nd Wy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1a86bd042 ---- Yes! 4 Bedrooms Plus Den, Fenced Pool & 3 Car Garage in Cave Creek! All Appliances Included & Full Pool Service is Too! This Spaciously Comfortable Home Has Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Stereo Speakers. Nice Kitchen Features Walk-In Pantry, Gas Stove, Island, Roll-Out Shelves, Cherry Wood Cabinets, Large Dining Space w/ Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Great Shade Trees, Pebble-Tec Play Pool w Waterfall. Private Dbl-Door Den is Downstairs next to 1/2 Bath. Dual Sided Stairway Leads to Entry or Kitchen. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs Plus Large Loft. Master Features Dual Sinks, Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm, Linen Pantry, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. Ceiling Fans, Storage Space & Conveniences Throughout!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool