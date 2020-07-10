All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26612 N 42nd Wy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26612 N 42nd Wy
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

26612 N 42nd Wy

26612 North 42nd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26612 North 42nd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1a86bd042 ---- Yes! 4 Bedrooms Plus Den, Fenced Pool & 3 Car Garage in Cave Creek! All Appliances Included & Full Pool Service is Too! This Spaciously Comfortable Home Has Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Stereo Speakers. Nice Kitchen Features Walk-In Pantry, Gas Stove, Island, Roll-Out Shelves, Cherry Wood Cabinets, Large Dining Space w/ Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Great Shade Trees, Pebble-Tec Play Pool w Waterfall. Private Dbl-Door Den is Downstairs next to 1/2 Bath. Dual Sided Stairway Leads to Entry or Kitchen. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs Plus Large Loft. Master Features Dual Sinks, Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm, Linen Pantry, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. Ceiling Fans, Storage Space & Conveniences Throughout!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26612 N 42nd Wy have any available units?
26612 N 42nd Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26612 N 42nd Wy have?
Some of 26612 N 42nd Wy's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26612 N 42nd Wy currently offering any rent specials?
26612 N 42nd Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26612 N 42nd Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 26612 N 42nd Wy is pet friendly.
Does 26612 N 42nd Wy offer parking?
Yes, 26612 N 42nd Wy offers parking.
Does 26612 N 42nd Wy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26612 N 42nd Wy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26612 N 42nd Wy have a pool?
Yes, 26612 N 42nd Wy has a pool.
Does 26612 N 42nd Wy have accessible units?
No, 26612 N 42nd Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 26612 N 42nd Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 26612 N 42nd Wy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College