2658 E BROWN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

An exquisitely remodeled Phoenix home on an over sized corner lot, with Mountain Views and in the highly coveted Paradise Valley School District! The open floor plan begins with the new kitchen, with A-grade quartz counter top on white cabinetry, paired with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Left is the family room with the wood burning fireplace. Right is the dining room, powder room and laundry room. The hallway leads to a remodeled main bathroom, two bedrooms and a master bathroom. The upgraded master shower has multiple body sprays, a rainfall shower head and a sleek handheld. A refinished pebble Tec pool and large side yard. Tenant responsible for utilities plus additional $120/month for pool landscape maintenance