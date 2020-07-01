All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

2658 E BROWN Street

2658 East Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

2658 East Brown Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
An exquisitely remodeled Phoenix home on an over sized corner lot, with Mountain Views and in the highly coveted Paradise Valley School District! The open floor plan begins with the new kitchen, with A-grade quartz counter top on white cabinetry, paired with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Left is the family room with the wood burning fireplace. Right is the dining room, powder room and laundry room. The hallway leads to a remodeled main bathroom, two bedrooms and a master bathroom. The upgraded master shower has multiple body sprays, a rainfall shower head and a sleek handheld. A refinished pebble Tec pool and large side yard. Tenant responsible for utilities plus additional $120/month for pool landscape maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 E BROWN Street have any available units?
2658 E BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 E BROWN Street have?
Some of 2658 E BROWN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 E BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2658 E BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 E BROWN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2658 E BROWN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2658 E BROWN Street offer parking?
No, 2658 E BROWN Street does not offer parking.
Does 2658 E BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2658 E BROWN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 E BROWN Street have a pool?
Yes, 2658 E BROWN Street has a pool.
Does 2658 E BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 2658 E BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 E BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 E BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.

