26405 N BABBLING BROOK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME IN THE STETSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COMPLETE WITH POOL, HIKING TRAILS, AND SCENIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS. 2 STORY SPLIT MASTER FLOOR PLAN. BOTH FEATURE FULL BATHROOMS AND WALK IN CLOSETS. CUSTOM PAINT, 2 INCH WOOD BLINDS, AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. DOWNSTAIRS YOU'LL FIND AN OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A 1/2 BATH FOR GUESTS. KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE, PANTRY, ISLAND AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WALK OUT PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EPOXY COATED FLOOR. LANDSCAPING IS MAINTAINED BY THE HOA. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.