26402 North 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083 Eagle Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home. This home is 10 minutes from house to Lake Pleasant docks! This is also the only home in the neighborhood with SOLAR and its OWNER PAID! Home is located within a TOP rated school district surrounded by amazing mountain views every day! This home offers everything you could want and more. It is a must see! Backs up to desert common area for added privacy. 2 car garage with built in cabinets & large backyard with grass and fruit trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26402 N 64TH Avenue have any available units?
26402 N 64TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26402 N 64TH Avenue have?
Some of 26402 N 64TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26402 N 64TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26402 N 64TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.