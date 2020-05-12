26402 N 64TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home. This home is 10 minutes from house to Lake Pleasant docks! This is also the only home in the neighborhood with SOLAR and its OWNER PAID! Home is located within a TOP rated school district surrounded by amazing mountain views every day! This home offers everything you could want and more. It is a must see! Backs up to desert common area for added privacy. 2 car garage with built in cabinets & large backyard with grass and fruit trees.