Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26402 N 64TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26402 N 64TH Avenue

26402 North 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26402 North 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home. This home is 10 minutes from house to Lake Pleasant docks! This is also the only home in the neighborhood with SOLAR and its OWNER PAID! Home is located within a TOP rated school district surrounded by amazing mountain views every day! This home offers everything you could want and more. It is a must see! Backs up to desert common area for added privacy. 2 car garage with built in cabinets & large backyard with grass and fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

