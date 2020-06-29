All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2635 W Sunrise Dr

2635 West Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2635 West Sunrise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet property in South Mountains of Phoenix - Property Id: 180664

Great landing pad for snowbirds! Overlooking the city and mountain skyline!
Quiet and secluded area for horseback riding and hiking in the area.
Recently remodeled and handicap accessible. Sitting on an acre of property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180664
Property Id 180664

(RLNE5379624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have any available units?
2635 W Sunrise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have?
Some of 2635 W Sunrise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 W Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2635 W Sunrise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 W Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 W Sunrise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr offer parking?
No, 2635 W Sunrise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 W Sunrise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have a pool?
No, 2635 W Sunrise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2635 W Sunrise Dr has accessible units.
Does 2635 W Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 W Sunrise Dr has units with dishwashers.

