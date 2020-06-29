All apartments in Phoenix
2632 North 73rd Glen
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

2632 North 73rd Glen

2632 North 73rd Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2632 North 73rd Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Lovely home, spacious floor plan, nice kitchen and master bedroom. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have any available units?
2632 North 73rd Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2632 North 73rd Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2632 North 73rd Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 North 73rd Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen offer parking?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have a pool?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have accessible units?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 North 73rd Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 North 73rd Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
