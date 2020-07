Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home in Stetson Valley! This well maintained home has a great floor plan and location within the community. Wood floors, dark cabinets, solid surface counters. All appliances including Washer/Dryer. Small loft area that would be perfect for a desk or craft space. Great patio for lounging. Mountain views from the front windows. Check out the community amenities. Don't forget the 2.3% City Tax