2626 W Moura Drive

Available Now! Beautiful home in Sonoran Commons. Single Story 4bd/2.5ba ,3744 sf. PLUS 280 sf screened in porch.Built in 2018 . Blue Ribbon Home Tour 1st Place Award Winner!!!!!!!!!!! Expansive Porcelain wood plank floor laid from end to end Great room feature is 12' wide bi-fold glass door that opens out onto the porch and flows through to Kitchen, Family room, Dining room and Walk in wet bar with two tier granite counter tops Family room displays floor to ceiling stoned faced remote-controlled 60'' linear gas fireplace. Stainless Steel Dream Kitchen boasts AMAZING 13' walk-in pantry, institutional size refrigerator and freezer, 2 BOSCH dishwashers, gas cooktop with pot filler faucet recycle center, and cabinets galore! Located near Happy Valley Town Center with shopping and dining.