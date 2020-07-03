All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2626 W Moura Drive

2626 West Moura Drive · (480) 390-8966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2626 West Moura Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Beautiful home in Sonoran Commons. Single Story 4bd/2.5ba ,3744 sf. PLUS 280 sf screened in porch.Built in 2018 . Blue Ribbon Home Tour 1st Place Award Winner!!!!!!!!!!! Expansive Porcelain wood plank floor laid from end to end Great room feature is 12' wide bi-fold glass door that opens out onto the porch and flows through to Kitchen, Family room, Dining room and Walk in wet bar with two tier granite counter tops Family room displays floor to ceiling stoned faced remote-controlled 60'' linear gas fireplace. Stainless Steel Dream Kitchen boasts AMAZING 13' walk-in pantry, institutional size refrigerator and freezer, 2 BOSCH dishwashers, gas cooktop with pot filler faucet recycle center, and cabinets galore! Located near Happy Valley Town Center with shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 W Moura Drive have any available units?
2626 W Moura Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 W Moura Drive have?
Some of 2626 W Moura Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 W Moura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2626 W Moura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 W Moura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2626 W Moura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2626 W Moura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2626 W Moura Drive offers parking.
Does 2626 W Moura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 W Moura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 W Moura Drive have a pool?
No, 2626 W Moura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2626 W Moura Drive have accessible units?
No, 2626 W Moura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 W Moura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 W Moura Drive has units with dishwashers.
