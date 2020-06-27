All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 12 2019 at 5:55 PM

26258 North 43rd Place

26258 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

26258 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This north Phoenix home located off of Tatum and Jomax Road has 3 bedrooms plus an office and 2 bathrooms. The backyard has a nice patio with a lush green lawn and backs up to an incredible desert view. This house has a 2-car garage and also includes the fridge, washer and dryer. It is currently occupied with tenants but should be ready for move in July 1st. The rent is $1,750 per month plus local taxes and a security deposit of $2,100 is required at move-in. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

