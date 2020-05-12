26201 N 47TH Street

Amenities

Absolutely STUNNING 3bed/2bath + DEN home in the highly sought out community of Tatum Highlands! An added bonus is rent includes weekly pool service and monthly landscape service so this beautiful yard stays perfect year round without any work! Completely remodeled inside and out with no space left untouched. Neutral colors throughout, shutters, travertine, wainscoting, crown molding--not your average rental, but a true place to call HOME. 3 Car garage with newly installed insulated garage doors to protect against AZ Sun! Brand new gorgeous remodeled master shower, storage rack in garage, NEST thermostat, large oversized cul de sac lot with a gorgeous backyard that includes a sparkly pool and grass to enjoy AZ weather year round.