All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 26201 N 47TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
26201 N 47TH Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

26201 N 47TH Street

26201 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26201 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely STUNNING 3bed/2bath + DEN home in the highly sought out community of Tatum Highlands! An added bonus is rent includes weekly pool service and monthly landscape service so this beautiful yard stays perfect year round without any work! Completely remodeled inside and out with no space left untouched. Neutral colors throughout, shutters, travertine, wainscoting, crown molding--not your average rental, but a true place to call HOME. 3 Car garage with newly installed insulated garage doors to protect against AZ Sun! Brand new gorgeous remodeled master shower, storage rack in garage, NEST thermostat, large oversized cul de sac lot with a gorgeous backyard that includes a sparkly pool and grass to enjoy AZ weather year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26201 N 47TH Street have any available units?
26201 N 47TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26201 N 47TH Street have?
Some of 26201 N 47TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26201 N 47TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
26201 N 47TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26201 N 47TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 26201 N 47TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26201 N 47TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Street offers parking.
Does 26201 N 47TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26201 N 47TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26201 N 47TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Street has a pool.
Does 26201 N 47TH Street have accessible units?
No, 26201 N 47TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26201 N 47TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College