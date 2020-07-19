2619 West Novak Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story rental home in the highly sought after Mountain West Estates subdivision! Home boast over 1800+ sqft of living space! Mixtures of tile and carpet in the home ads to the desire of the home. This spacious home is located off of 27th Ave & Broadway Rd. Central location! Hurry and call today! Will not last!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now

