Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:35 PM

2619 West Novak Way

2619 West Novak Way · No Longer Available
Location

2619 West Novak Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story rental home in the highly sought after Mountain West Estates subdivision! Home boast over 1800+ sqft of living space! Mixtures of tile and carpet in the home ads to the desire of the home. This spacious home is located off of 27th Ave & Broadway Rd. Central location! Hurry and call today! Will not last!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 West Novak Way have any available units?
2619 West Novak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2619 West Novak Way currently offering any rent specials?
2619 West Novak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 West Novak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 West Novak Way is pet friendly.
Does 2619 West Novak Way offer parking?
No, 2619 West Novak Way does not offer parking.
Does 2619 West Novak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 West Novak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 West Novak Way have a pool?
No, 2619 West Novak Way does not have a pool.
Does 2619 West Novak Way have accessible units?
No, 2619 West Novak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 West Novak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 West Novak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 West Novak Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2619 West Novak Way has units with air conditioning.
