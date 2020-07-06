2617 N 27TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated 2-story modern farm house. This home is newly renovated to include both mid-century modern as well as keeping with some of the original 1950's look in the home. Upgrades include new flooring throughout the first floor, along with newer lighting and fans. The kitchen has newly painted cabinets, hardware, stainless steel appliances and lighting. The upstairs has two bedrooms with a bathroom and small balcony for your summer evening enjoyment. The large backyard is enclosed with a block wall for privacy. There is a laundry room attached to the garage area along with a small storage area. Parking overs a very large covered carport for vehicle parking for 4 cars. This is a one of a kind property in a great location! Listing agent related to owner / company.