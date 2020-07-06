All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

2617 N 27TH Street

2617 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2-story modern farm house. This home is newly renovated to include both mid-century modern as well as keeping with some of the original 1950's look in the home. Upgrades include new flooring throughout the first floor, along with newer lighting and fans. The kitchen has newly painted cabinets, hardware, stainless steel appliances and lighting. The upstairs has two bedrooms with a bathroom and small balcony for your summer evening enjoyment. The large backyard is enclosed with a block wall for privacy. There is a laundry room attached to the garage area along with a small storage area. Parking overs a very large covered carport for vehicle parking for 4 cars. This is a one of a kind property in a great location! Listing agent related to owner / company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 N 27TH Street have any available units?
2617 N 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 N 27TH Street have?
Some of 2617 N 27TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 N 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 N 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 N 27TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2617 N 27TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2617 N 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 N 27TH Street offers parking.
Does 2617 N 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 N 27TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 N 27TH Street have a pool?
No, 2617 N 27TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 N 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 N 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 N 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 N 27TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

