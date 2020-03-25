All apartments in Phoenix
2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue
2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue

2616 East Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2616 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-Kept and clean single family home. This home is the perfect place for you and your family. With perfect desert landscaping outside, 1 RV gate, TWO CAR GARAGE, and a HUGE backyard, you can't go wrong. Inside: you have 4 bedrooms and 13 inch tiling throughout with 2.5 bathrooms fully updated. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room. Fully updated with adjustable fans and lights. Washer and dryer hookups INCLUDED. Full backyard setup for a garden or just plenty of room for RV. In the Neighborhood: Right next to is a BRAND NEW Neighborhood being built from scratch. Minutes away from South Mountain Trails and the Legacy Golf Course. Easy Access to many reserves and parks with hiking, biking, and other recreational activities. Sign a longer lease and get a discount

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have any available units?
2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have?
Some of 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

