2616 E SOUTHGATE Avenue

Well-Kept and clean single family home. This home is the perfect place for you and your family. With perfect desert landscaping outside, 1 RV gate, TWO CAR GARAGE, and a HUGE backyard, you can't go wrong. Inside: you have 4 bedrooms and 13 inch tiling throughout with 2.5 bathrooms fully updated. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room. Fully updated with adjustable fans and lights. Washer and dryer hookups INCLUDED. Full backyard setup for a garden or just plenty of room for RV. In the Neighborhood: Right next to is a BRAND NEW Neighborhood being built from scratch. Minutes away from South Mountain Trails and the Legacy Golf Course. Easy Access to many reserves and parks with hiking, biking, and other recreational activities. Sign a longer lease and get a discount