Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Welcome home! You'll enjoy the open floor plan with large kitchen and dining area. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Generous second and third bedrooms. There is a community pool and children's playground just down the street. Close to major employers, excellent schools and just 15 mins to downtown Phoenix and the airport. Hurry, don't miss out!