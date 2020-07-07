2612 N 49th Pl

Amenities

Arcadia Lite! Now available!! - This beautiful 3 bed 1.75 bathroom home has spacious living and family rooms. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and island. The home has a skylight, washer and dryer, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans, and a large yard. Cable TV and high speed internet are also available. Outside, the home has desert front yard landscaping, rock and grass backyard landscaping and a covered patio. Amenities 1785 sq ft SRP for electric Skylight Desert front Covered patio Cable TV available High speed internet available. Washer and dryer included Eat in kitchen Family room and living room . One car garage. Minimum 625 FICO Score and 3X rent for monthly earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. No co-signers please.



