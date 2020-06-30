2606 W DARREL Road

Amenities
Immaculate Home with new carpet and tile, new interior and exterior paint, new blinds throughout and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Corner lot home with a spectacular backyard which includes a pool, covered full paver patio, wood burning fire pit, storage shed and play set. Nice Large Kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops, Black appliances , large pantry and plenty of cabinets. Family Room with niche, Dining Room off kitchen, Master Bedroom split. Additional Features include: 2 car garage, 6 panel doors, security system and Security Front doors.