2606 W DARREL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Immaculate Home with new carpet and tile, new interior and exterior paint, new blinds throughout and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Corner lot home with a spectacular backyard which includes a pool, covered full paver patio, wood burning fire pit, storage shed and play set. Nice Large Kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops, Black appliances , large pantry and plenty of cabinets. Family Room with niche, Dining Room off kitchen, Master Bedroom split. Additional Features include: 2 car garage, 6 panel doors, security system and Security Front doors.