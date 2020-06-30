All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

2606 W DARREL Road

2606 West Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2606 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Home with new carpet and tile, new interior and exterior paint, new blinds throughout and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Corner lot home with a spectacular backyard which includes a pool, covered full paver patio, wood burning fire pit, storage shed and play set. Nice Large Kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops, Black appliances , large pantry and plenty of cabinets. Family Room with niche, Dining Room off kitchen, Master Bedroom split. Additional Features include: 2 car garage, 6 panel doors, security system and Security Front doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 W DARREL Road have any available units?
2606 W DARREL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 W DARREL Road have?
Some of 2606 W DARREL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 W DARREL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2606 W DARREL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 W DARREL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2606 W DARREL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2606 W DARREL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2606 W DARREL Road offers parking.
Does 2606 W DARREL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 W DARREL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 W DARREL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2606 W DARREL Road has a pool.
Does 2606 W DARREL Road have accessible units?
No, 2606 W DARREL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 W DARREL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 W DARREL Road has units with dishwashers.

