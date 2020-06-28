25848 N 66th Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom in Eagle Ridge - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with everything you could ask for! Gorgeous tile in the living area, spacious kitchen with island and eat in area. Separate formal dining room! Master bedroom includes garden tub with separate shower and double sinks!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1495

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1495

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5102059)