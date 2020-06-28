All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

25848 N 66th Dr.

25848 North 66th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25848 North 66th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom in Eagle Ridge - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with everything you could ask for! Gorgeous tile in the living area, spacious kitchen with island and eat in area. Separate formal dining room! Master bedroom includes garden tub with separate shower and double sinks!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1495
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1495
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5102059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have any available units?
25848 N 66th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 25848 N 66th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
25848 N 66th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25848 N 66th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25848 N 66th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. offer parking?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have a pool?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25848 N 66th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25848 N 66th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
