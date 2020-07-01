All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25723 N 54TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25723 N 54TH Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

25723 N 54TH Drive

25723 North 54th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25723 North 54th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
**TESLA CHARGER INSTALLED** Gorgeous home in prestigious Stetson Valley surrounded by mountain views perfectly designed for family-style living! Main floor is perfect for entertaining with chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, & a center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day. Located close to shopping, entertainment, hiking, parks, & the Glendale Stadium. Relaxing backyard with fireplace & green turf. Downstairs has a COZY DEN & full bath which may be used as an additional guest room. For an oasis, head upstairs to master bedroom with adjoining master bath with 2 walk-in closets. 2 more bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd level, plus a spacious LOFT that can become a GAME/MEDIA room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25723 N 54TH Drive have any available units?
25723 N 54TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25723 N 54TH Drive have?
Some of 25723 N 54TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25723 N 54TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25723 N 54TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25723 N 54TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25723 N 54TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25723 N 54TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25723 N 54TH Drive offers parking.
Does 25723 N 54TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25723 N 54TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25723 N 54TH Drive have a pool?
No, 25723 N 54TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25723 N 54TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 25723 N 54TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25723 N 54TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25723 N 54TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College