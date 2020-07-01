25723 N 54TH Drive

Amenities

**TESLA CHARGER INSTALLED** Gorgeous home in prestigious Stetson Valley surrounded by mountain views perfectly designed for family-style living! Main floor is perfect for entertaining with chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, & a center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day. Located close to shopping, entertainment, hiking, parks, & the Glendale Stadium. Relaxing backyard with fireplace & green turf. Downstairs has a COZY DEN & full bath which may be used as an additional guest room. For an oasis, head upstairs to master bedroom with adjoining master bath with 2 walk-in closets. 2 more bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd level, plus a spacious LOFT that can become a GAME/MEDIA room.