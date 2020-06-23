25623 N 51ST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous single level home located in the desirable community of Stetson Valley. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout. Carpeting in bedrooms along with ceiling fans. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!