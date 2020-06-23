All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
25623 N 51ST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25623 N 51ST Drive

25623 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25623 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous single level home located in the desirable community of Stetson Valley. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout. Carpeting in bedrooms along with ceiling fans. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25623 N 51ST Drive have any available units?
25623 N 51ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25623 N 51ST Drive have?
Some of 25623 N 51ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25623 N 51ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25623 N 51ST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25623 N 51ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25623 N 51ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25623 N 51ST Drive offer parking?
No, 25623 N 51ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25623 N 51ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25623 N 51ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25623 N 51ST Drive have a pool?
No, 25623 N 51ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25623 N 51ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 25623 N 51ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25623 N 51ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25623 N 51ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
