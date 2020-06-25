All apartments in Phoenix
2549 E CLARENDON Avenue
2549 E CLARENDON Avenue

2549 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2549 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Great Central Phoenix rental close to the Biltmore, 51, 202, employment, shopping and wonderful restaurants. This one bedroom one bath apartment is located in a cozy community with grass surrounding the unit front and back. Spacious bedroom and living area. Ceiling fans throughout. Easy maintenance concrete floors in this apartment. In unit washer and dryer included. Community pool to relax in during those summer days. See it today. City of Phoenix Rental tax of 2.3% is added to all rent each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2549 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2549 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
