2549 E CLARENDON Avenue

Great Central Phoenix rental close to the Biltmore, 51, 202, employment, shopping and wonderful restaurants. This one bedroom one bath apartment is located in a cozy community with grass surrounding the unit front and back. Spacious bedroom and living area. Ceiling fans throughout. Easy maintenance concrete floors in this apartment. In unit washer and dryer included. Community pool to relax in during those summer days. See it today. City of Phoenix Rental tax of 2.3% is added to all rent each month.