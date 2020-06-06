25407 N Hackberry Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and stunning backyard perfect to call home! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan with upgrades in all the right places. Kitchen features Range/Oven Elec; Disposal; Dishwasher; Built-in Microwave; Island, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, the list just keeps on going! Huge master bedroom with the Master bathroom having everything you want with double sinks and separate shower and tub. The other rooms are sizable. The backyard of this beautiful home is made for entertaining and is sure to to be the perfect outdoor getaway. Don't hesitate to call this amazing house your next home! Call to schedule your private showing today!