Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2540 W Campbell Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2540 W Campbell Avenue

2540 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2540 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this cute, ready to move-in 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor. All tile flooring throughout. Walk into open living room & open kitchen. Full bath with combination shower/tub. Both bedrooms with tile flooring. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bath. Tall ceilings in living room & kitchen, fans in all rooms. Close to GCU, I-17, !-10, shopping, entertainment, medical facilities, sports, restaurants. This won't last long. Pets 20lbs or less with owner approval, 1-pet onlyl!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have any available units?
2540 W Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 2540 W Campbell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 W Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2540 W Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 W Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 W Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 2540 W Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 W Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2540 W Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2540 W Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 W Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 W Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

