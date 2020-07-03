2540 W Campbell Avenue

Amenities

Come see this cute, ready to move-in 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor. All tile flooring throughout. Walk into open living room & open kitchen. Full bath with combination shower/tub. Both bedrooms with tile flooring. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bath. Tall ceilings in living room & kitchen, fans in all rooms. Close to GCU, I-17, !-10, shopping, entertainment, medical facilities, sports, restaurants. This won't last long. Pets 20lbs or less with owner approval, 1-pet onlyl!