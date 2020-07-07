2536 W Corrine Dr

Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with kitchen island, all white appliances, and plenty of cabinets space! Additional highlights include 3/4 master bedroom, full master bathroom, double sink vanity, master bedroom closet, Easy to maintain backyard with private pool!! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 17 freeway and so much more! Don't miss out on this great home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* 2 Car Garage 3/4 Bath Master Bedroom Built In Microwave Kitchen Island Non Laminate Counters Private Pool Range Oven/Elec Tile Flooring Walk In Master Bedroom Closet Washer And Dryer