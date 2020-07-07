All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2536 W Corrine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2536 W Corrine Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

2536 W Corrine Dr

2536 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2536 West Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf1a80706f ---- GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with kitchen island, all white appliances, and plenty of cabinets space! Additional highlights include 3/4 master bedroom, full master bathroom, double sink vanity, master bedroom closet, Easy to maintain backyard with private pool!! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 17 freeway and so much more! Don\'t miss out on this great home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* 2 Car Garage 3/4 Bath Master Bedroom Built In Microwave Kitchen Island Non Laminate Counters Private Pool Range Oven/Elec Tile Flooring Walk In Master Bedroom Closet Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 W Corrine Dr have any available units?
2536 W Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 W Corrine Dr have?
Some of 2536 W Corrine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 W Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2536 W Corrine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 W Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 W Corrine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2536 W Corrine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2536 W Corrine Dr offers parking.
Does 2536 W Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2536 W Corrine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 W Corrine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2536 W Corrine Dr has a pool.
Does 2536 W Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 2536 W Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 W Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 W Corrine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College