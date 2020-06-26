All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2535 N 15TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2535 N 15TH Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

2535 N 15TH Street

2535 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2535 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Very nice townhome. Remodeled before the current tenants who stayed 4 + yrs. with counter tops, redone cabinets, paint and fixtures, and window covering. Half bath down and Jack and Jill set up between the 2 bedrooms upstairs. Very large back yard with cover patio. Community pool close by in the small 14 unit complex. This is an end unit with a cozy fireplace in the great room. Lots of green landscaping in the common areas. Refrigerator included and has inside laundry hookups. Small RV gate may allow for small RV toys in back yard. Lots of +++ here. Carport right in front of unit and extra parking space close by. Come take a look. Rent can include water and trash for $25 extra on the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 N 15TH Street have any available units?
2535 N 15TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 N 15TH Street have?
Some of 2535 N 15TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 N 15TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2535 N 15TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 N 15TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2535 N 15TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2535 N 15TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2535 N 15TH Street offers parking.
Does 2535 N 15TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 N 15TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 N 15TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2535 N 15TH Street has a pool.
Does 2535 N 15TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2535 N 15TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 N 15TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 N 15TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College