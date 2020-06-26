2535 N 15TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Very nice townhome. Remodeled before the current tenants who stayed 4 + yrs. with counter tops, redone cabinets, paint and fixtures, and window covering. Half bath down and Jack and Jill set up between the 2 bedrooms upstairs. Very large back yard with cover patio. Community pool close by in the small 14 unit complex. This is an end unit with a cozy fireplace in the great room. Lots of green landscaping in the common areas. Refrigerator included and has inside laundry hookups. Small RV gate may allow for small RV toys in back yard. Lots of +++ here. Carport right in front of unit and extra parking space close by. Come take a look. Rent can include water and trash for $25 extra on the rent.