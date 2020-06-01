All apartments in Phoenix
2533 West Hazelwood Street

2533 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2533 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
refrigerator
*** PRICE REDUCED TO $1195!!**

Spacious townhome with a private patio and storage room! This home has a split layout with master bedroom located on the 1st floor and additional bedrooms located on the second floor. Abundance of cabinet space in kitchen, tile flooring with carpet in all the right spots, and community pool to enjoy those hot summer days!Washer dryer, refrigerator included.

Pets welcome!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have any available units?
2533 West Hazelwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have?
Some of 2533 West Hazelwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 West Hazelwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2533 West Hazelwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 West Hazelwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 West Hazelwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street offer parking?
No, 2533 West Hazelwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 West Hazelwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 2533 West Hazelwood Street has a pool.
Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2533 West Hazelwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 West Hazelwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 West Hazelwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
