2533 West Hazelwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** PRICE REDUCED TO $1195!!**



Spacious townhome with a private patio and storage room! This home has a split layout with master bedroom located on the 1st floor and additional bedrooms located on the second floor. Abundance of cabinet space in kitchen, tile flooring with carpet in all the right spots, and community pool to enjoy those hot summer days!Washer dryer, refrigerator included.



Pets welcome!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.