2533 E FLOWER Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool putting green

Super cute and cozy 3bed 2bath mid century in the heart of historic ''Phoenix Homesteads'' neighborhood. Mature Trees, a real grass front yard with an ultra clean front curb appeal is just the beginning of this wonderful home. Inside find a nicely sized master retreat with its own patio doors to and from backyard, newly updated kitchen and appliances, a cozy brick fireplace, and two nice large living spaces offering plenty of space for everything. The backyard is it's resort with a sparkling diving pool, mature trees, putting green, huge covered patio, turf and easy maintenance. This is a rental that you're not going to want to let pass by.