/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2533 E FLOWER Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

2533 E FLOWER Street

2533 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2533 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
Super cute and cozy 3bed 2bath mid century in the heart of historic ''Phoenix Homesteads'' neighborhood. Mature Trees, a real grass front yard with an ultra clean front curb appeal is just the beginning of this wonderful home. Inside find a nicely sized master retreat with its own patio doors to and from backyard, newly updated kitchen and appliances, a cozy brick fireplace, and two nice large living spaces offering plenty of space for everything. The backyard is it's resort with a sparkling diving pool, mature trees, putting green, huge covered patio, turf and easy maintenance. This is a rental that you're not going to want to let pass by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 E FLOWER Street have any available units?
2533 E FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 E FLOWER Street have?
Some of 2533 E FLOWER Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 E FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2533 E FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 E FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2533 E FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2533 E FLOWER Street offer parking?
No, 2533 E FLOWER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2533 E FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 E FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 E FLOWER Street have a pool?
Yes, 2533 E FLOWER Street has a pool.
Does 2533 E FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 2533 E FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 E FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 E FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.

