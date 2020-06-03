2531 West Desert Vista Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous new slab granite countertops complete the kitchen that features tile backsplash, staggered maple cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. All baths boast custom sinks, custom hardware, custom mirrors, and travertine wall details. 4 spacious bedrooms, loft and laundry room located upstairs. Master bedroom is complemented by state of the art master bath with granite countertops, contemporary sinks, and mirrors and two big walk-in closets. Fresh two-tone designer paint throughout. New upgraded wood railing. Pre-wired for surround sound and security system.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.