Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:16 PM

2531 West Desert Vista Trail

2531 West Desert Vista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2531 West Desert Vista Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous new slab granite countertops complete the kitchen that features tile backsplash, staggered maple cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. All baths boast custom sinks, custom hardware, custom mirrors, and travertine wall details. 4 spacious bedrooms, loft and laundry room located upstairs. Master bedroom is complemented by state of the art master bath with granite countertops, contemporary sinks, and mirrors and two big walk-in closets. Fresh two-tone designer paint throughout. New upgraded wood railing. Pre-wired for surround sound and security system.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this i
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have any available units?
2531 West Desert Vista Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have?
Some of 2531 West Desert Vista Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 West Desert Vista Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2531 West Desert Vista Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 West Desert Vista Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail offer parking?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have a pool?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have accessible units?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 West Desert Vista Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 West Desert Vista Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

