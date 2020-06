Amenities

This beautiful home is light and bright with an open floor plan. It features solar panels for extra energy efficiency, brand new flooring, upgraded counter tops, and fresh paint throughout. Low maintenance front and back yard. Close to all major freeways, hospitals, parks, schools and public transportation. Great central location! APS to stay in owners name due to solar account. Tenant will be charged $120 per month for APS usage.