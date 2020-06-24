All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2526 E SAHUARO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2526 E SAHUARO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2526 E SAHUARO Drive

2526 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2526 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Shea Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous block home on oversized lot w/ spectacular mountain views plus resort back yard w/ sparkling lap/diving pool! Kitchen is open & ready for business. Appliances~black/stainless combination & include a dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator & micro. Adjacent breakfast room & window overlooking backyard. Very Spacious Family Rm w/ gorgeous fireplace & opens to back yard. Separate dining & living rooms. Master bedroom has is own master bathroom plus an exit leading to the pool. Other features include combination tile/carpet throughout, an electric garage door opener, ceiling fans & blinds. Large covered brick patio & low maintenance yard w/ watering system. Home has great curb appeal & is close to great Paradise Valley Schools & easy access to SR51. Conveniently located close to PV mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
2526 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 2526 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2526 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive offers parking.
Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College