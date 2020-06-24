2526 E SAHUARO Drive

Amenities

Fabulous block home on oversized lot w/ spectacular mountain views plus resort back yard w/ sparkling lap/diving pool! Kitchen is open & ready for business. Appliances~black/stainless combination & include a dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator & micro. Adjacent breakfast room & window overlooking backyard. Very Spacious Family Rm w/ gorgeous fireplace & opens to back yard. Separate dining & living rooms. Master bedroom has is own master bathroom plus an exit leading to the pool. Other features include combination tile/carpet throughout, an electric garage door opener, ceiling fans & blinds. Large covered brick patio & low maintenance yard w/ watering system. Home has great curb appeal & is close to great Paradise Valley Schools & easy access to SR51. Conveniently located close to PV mall.