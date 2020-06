Amenities

Don't miss out on this large 4 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled Phoenix home. Home features fresh paint throughout, separate living room, ceiling fans in all rooms, and tile in all high traffic areas. Large open eat-in kitchen that includes all appliances. Home sits on a large corner lot which includes large covered patio, 2-car carport, and a RV gate. Easy access to I10, I17, and Loop 101 freeways.