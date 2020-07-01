2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious, open and upgraded, this immaculately maintained home is available fully furnished and with all household needs including sheets, towels, dishes, etc. Just bring your suitcases! The large kitchen is a chef's dream with a gas cooktop, double ovens, a large island and extended granite counters that provide tons of prep and/or serving space. This home invites indoor/outdoor living, with multiple upstairs balconies that showcase tremendous desert vistas, covered patio with ceiling fan, sparkling/fenced pool, built-in fire pit and gas grill. Perfectly situated with the open desert as your rear neighbor and north/south exposure, this home is an absolute must see for anyone looking in the area. Pool and Yard service included.