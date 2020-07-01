All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road

2522 East Ridge Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2522 East Ridge Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious, open and upgraded, this immaculately maintained home is available fully furnished and with all household needs including sheets, towels, dishes, etc. Just bring your suitcases! The large kitchen is a chef's dream with a gas cooktop, double ovens, a large island and extended granite counters that provide tons of prep and/or serving space. This home invites indoor/outdoor living, with multiple upstairs balconies that showcase tremendous desert vistas, covered patio with ceiling fan, sparkling/fenced pool, built-in fire pit and gas grill. Perfectly situated with the open desert as your rear neighbor and north/south exposure, this home is an absolute must see for anyone looking in the area. Pool and Yard service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have any available units?
2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have?
Some of 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road offers parking.
Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 E RIDGE CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College