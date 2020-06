Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular Central Phoenix Home - This home is stunning! Built last year, this property has it all. Very modern with wood look tile floors, gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings spacious additional upstairs living area and a large backyard with lots of pavers perfect for outdoor get togethers.



(RLNE4823034)