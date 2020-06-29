2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate single level, 3 car garage home in the Mountain Park Ranch Community! 3 full bedrooms & den/office! Galley kitchen offers pendant lighting, vaulted ceilings & large! Spacious master bedroom! Master bath has walk-in closet, over sized shower & dual sinks! New HVAC Resort style pavered backyard is an entertainers delight! Low maintenance yard has extended covered patio, perfect for your largest gatherings. Arroyo behind home separates the property from backyard neighbors giving you a more serene, peaceful atmosphere! Steps away from South Mountain Preserve for year round hiking & mountain biking! Kyrene Schools!