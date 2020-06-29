All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road

2510 East Rockledge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2510 East Rockledge Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate single level, 3 car garage home in the Mountain Park Ranch Community! 3 full bedrooms & den/office! Galley kitchen offers pendant lighting, vaulted ceilings & large! Spacious master bedroom! Master bath has walk-in closet, over sized shower & dual sinks! New HVAC Resort style pavered backyard is an entertainers delight! Low maintenance yard has extended covered patio, perfect for your largest gatherings. Arroyo behind home separates the property from backyard neighbors giving you a more serene, peaceful atmosphere! Steps away from South Mountain Preserve for year round hiking & mountain biking! Kyrene Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have any available units?
2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have?
Some of 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road offers parking.
Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have a pool?
No, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 E ROCKLEDGE Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College