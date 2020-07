Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodelled 2bd 1 bath!! Everything was redone in these units, tile flooring, cabinets, tub toilets, fans and light fixtures and more! These are roomy apartments with newly fenced backyards with a sliding door from dining and bedroom. Plenty of closet space, and additional storage room. Coin operated laundry ample parking in this six unit cozy complex.