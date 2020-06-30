All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2507 East Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2507 East Oak Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:54 PM

2507 East Oak Street

2507 E Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2507 E Oak St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View @ Oak is located near 24th Street between Thomas & McDowell

This unit is beautifully. Tile flooring through out, soft close cabinets, stainless steal appliances, custom closet orgazizers & the latest A/C thermostat controlled with cell phone. Washer and Dryer in unit with a backyard
If you would like more information please contact Mark at 602-501-3889 or email info@parryholdings.com

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
Click Link to view application policy
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/e78c05af/files/uploaded/PHC%20Application%20Policy_7E17gz7SC6Xi2Hn8Jbwz.docx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 East Oak Street have any available units?
2507 East Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 East Oak Street have?
Some of 2507 East Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 East Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2507 East Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 East Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 East Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 2507 East Oak Street offer parking?
No, 2507 East Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 2507 East Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 East Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 East Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2507 East Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2507 East Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2507 East Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 East Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 East Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College