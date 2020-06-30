2507 East Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View @ Oak is located near 24th Street between Thomas & McDowell



This unit is beautifully. Tile flooring through out, soft close cabinets, stainless steal appliances, custom closet orgazizers & the latest A/C thermostat controlled with cell phone. Washer and Dryer in unit with a backyard

If you would like more information please contact Mark at 602-501-3889 or email info@parryholdings.com



Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age

security deposit $400.00

non-refundable pet deposit $150

