2507 East Oak Street

Amenities
View @ Oak is located near 24th Street between Thomas & McDowell
This unit is beautifully. Tile flooring through out, soft close cabinets, stainless steal appliances, custom closet orgazizers & the latest A/C thermostat controlled with cell phone. Washer and Dryer in unit with a backyard
If you would like more information please contact Mark at 602-501-3889 or email info@parryholdings.com
APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
Click Link to view application policy
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/e78c05af/files/uploaded/PHC%20Application%20Policy_7E17gz7SC6Xi2Hn8Jbwz.docx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.