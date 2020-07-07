All apartments in Phoenix
2503 E WINDSONG Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

2503 E WINDSONG Drive

2503 East Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 East Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Spacious Ahwatukee rental on a huge lot*** Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (all located upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms.Large kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Large family room with tile floors and cozy fireplace with built ins. Large master suite with large walk-in closet. Large master bath with double sinks, shower and separate tub..Laundry room with washer and dryer. .Laundry room with washer and dryer. 2 car garage with lots of storage. Desert front yard and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have any available units?
2503 E WINDSONG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have?
Some of 2503 E WINDSONG Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 E WINDSONG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2503 E WINDSONG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 E WINDSONG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive offers parking.
Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have a pool?
No, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have accessible units?
No, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 E WINDSONG Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 E WINDSONG Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

