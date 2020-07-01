All apartments in Phoenix
2461 E Coronado Rd.

2461 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

2461 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great Older 4 Bed 2 Bath Plus Casita at Thomas & 24th St - This home has a formal living room, separate dining area off kitchen, an Arizona room plus a large bonus room plus 4 bedrooms. Space galore! Kitchen has been updated and has lots of cabinets and counter space plus a farm sink. Tile throughout for easy care. Laundry room inside. There is also a casita at rear of house that's a big studio - large living area, separate bath and kitchen.

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
2.3% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$1500 Security Deposit
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$200 Cleaning Fee

(RLNE4248909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have any available units?
2461 E Coronado Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2461 E Coronado Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2461 E Coronado Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 E Coronado Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2461 E Coronado Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. offer parking?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have a pool?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 E Coronado Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2461 E Coronado Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

