2461 E Coronado Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great Older 4 Bed 2 Bath Plus Casita at Thomas & 24th St - This home has a formal living room, separate dining area off kitchen, an Arizona room plus a large bonus room plus 4 bedrooms. Space galore! Kitchen has been updated and has lots of cabinets and counter space plus a farm sink. Tile throughout for easy care. Laundry room inside. There is also a casita at rear of house that's a big studio - large living area, separate bath and kitchen.



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

2.3% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$1500 Security Deposit

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$200 Cleaning Fee



(RLNE4248909)