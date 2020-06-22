All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2442 East Roma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2442 East Roma Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 East Roma Avenue

2442 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2442 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This tri-level home is truly a gem located at the Biltmore Jewel Villas in the heart of Phoenix. This 1,239 sq ft spacious open floor plan has gorgeous wood flooring and carpet throughout. Lots of natural lighting. Home features private balcony and wood upgraded shutters. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, and granite countertops. Appliances include refrigerator, stove,range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer included! Small pet with owner approval. 2-Car tandem garage. Community pool with BBQ grills great for entertaining!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 East Roma Avenue have any available units?
2442 East Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 East Roma Avenue have?
Some of 2442 East Roma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 East Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2442 East Roma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 East Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 East Roma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2442 East Roma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2442 East Roma Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2442 East Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 East Roma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 East Roma Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2442 East Roma Avenue has a pool.
Does 2442 East Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2442 East Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 East Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 East Roma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College