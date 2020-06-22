2442 East Roma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This tri-level home is truly a gem located at the Biltmore Jewel Villas in the heart of Phoenix. This 1,239 sq ft spacious open floor plan has gorgeous wood flooring and carpet throughout. Lots of natural lighting. Home features private balcony and wood upgraded shutters. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, and granite countertops. Appliances include refrigerator, stove,range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer included! Small pet with owner approval. 2-Car tandem garage. Community pool with BBQ grills great for entertaining!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.