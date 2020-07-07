2434 E Aster Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a72e0f706e ---- Nestled in a Quiet Cul-de-Sac w/ N/S Exposure, This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage Has Easy-To-Maintain Yards. Kitchen Has White Cabinets, White Appliances, & Easy to Clean Floors. Dining Area Opens onto Huge Covered Patio & Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining. Roomy Master Suite Sits at the Back of the Home & Has Complete Privacy. Kitchen Counters Will Be Re-Finished Before Move In.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet. 1 dog allowed;nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months