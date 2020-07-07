All apartments in Phoenix
2434 E Aster Dr
2434 E Aster Dr

2434 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2434 East Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a72e0f706e ---- Nestled in a Quiet Cul-de-Sac w/ N/S Exposure, This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage Has Easy-To-Maintain Yards. Kitchen Has White Cabinets, White Appliances, & Easy to Clean Floors. Dining Area Opens onto Huge Covered Patio & Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining. Roomy Master Suite Sits at the Back of the Home & Has Complete Privacy. Kitchen Counters Will Be Re-Finished Before Move In.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet. 1 dog allowed;nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 E Aster Dr have any available units?
2434 E Aster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 E Aster Dr have?
Some of 2434 E Aster Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 E Aster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2434 E Aster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 E Aster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 E Aster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2434 E Aster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2434 E Aster Dr offers parking.
Does 2434 E Aster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 E Aster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 E Aster Dr have a pool?
No, 2434 E Aster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2434 E Aster Dr have accessible units?
No, 2434 E Aster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 E Aster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 E Aster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

