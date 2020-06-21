2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

You Can't Beat the Location of this Well Maintained North Phoenix Home which has 2192 Square Feet with an Eat in Kitchen that Opens to the Family Room, Lots of Windows that Let in Natural Light, Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Hickory Cabinets in the Kitchen, a Huge Pantry, Plenty of Closets, Ceiling Fans in the Bedrooms, Family Room & Loft. Master Suite has a Separate Shower & Bath plus a Huge Walk-in Closet. Enjoy all this plus a Covered Patio w/ a Low Maintenance yard. The Community has Many Amenities: Tot Lots & Walking Trails. Minutes from Norterra Shopping Center, I-17 & Restaurants.