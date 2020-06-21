All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail

2433 West Running Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2433 West Running Deer Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
You Can't Beat the Location of this Well Maintained North Phoenix Home which has 2192 Square Feet with an Eat in Kitchen that Opens to the Family Room, Lots of Windows that Let in Natural Light, Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Hickory Cabinets in the Kitchen, a Huge Pantry, Plenty of Closets, Ceiling Fans in the Bedrooms, Family Room & Loft. Master Suite has a Separate Shower & Bath plus a Huge Walk-in Closet. Enjoy all this plus a Covered Patio w/ a Low Maintenance yard. The Community has Many Amenities: Tot Lots & Walking Trails. Minutes from Norterra Shopping Center, I-17 & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have any available units?
2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have?
Some of 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail does offer parking.
Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have a pool?
No, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have accessible units?
No, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 W RUNNING DEER Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College