Amenities

dishwasher new construction stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This is a brand new 3-bedroom/2-bath with a great open floor plan. stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator. In the master bath, there are dual vanities and a linen closet. 18x18 tiles, only bedrooms have carpet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Livingroom. 15 min to downtown Phoenix, nest to school, no neighbor behind the backyard. The backyard landscaping with pavers will be done shortly.