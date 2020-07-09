All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2427 E AVALON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2427 E AVALON Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

2427 E AVALON Drive

2427 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2427 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The charm of yesterday with the convenience of today. Well cared for home remodeled in 2011. Located on a large corner lot on a quiet street in the Phoenix Homesteads Historic District. Arched doorways, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, dual pane windows, and loads of charm. Beautifully landscaped front and back with covered patio off the master bedroom. Separate workroom/shop and additional shed. Covered parking for 3 vehicles. Close to Downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, Biltmore Shopping and Transportation. Available May 30, 2020. Open House May 30, 10 am to 12 noon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 E AVALON Drive have any available units?
2427 E AVALON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 E AVALON Drive have?
Some of 2427 E AVALON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 E AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2427 E AVALON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 E AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2427 E AVALON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2427 E AVALON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2427 E AVALON Drive offers parking.
Does 2427 E AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 E AVALON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 E AVALON Drive have a pool?
No, 2427 E AVALON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2427 E AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2427 E AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 E AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 E AVALON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College