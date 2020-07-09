2427 E AVALON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The charm of yesterday with the convenience of today. Well cared for home remodeled in 2011. Located on a large corner lot on a quiet street in the Phoenix Homesteads Historic District. Arched doorways, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, dual pane windows, and loads of charm. Beautifully landscaped front and back with covered patio off the master bedroom. Separate workroom/shop and additional shed. Covered parking for 3 vehicles. Close to Downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, Biltmore Shopping and Transportation. Available May 30, 2020. Open House May 30, 10 am to 12 noon