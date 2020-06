Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

THIS NICE HOUSE IS IN NORTERRA PKWY NEIGHBOR . FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN, 3 BEDROOM,2 BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER SUITE. SEPARATE TO BED ROOM FROM EXTERIOR. PATIO FOR FRONT AND BACK, FORMAL LIVING ROOM. CLOSED TO MANY COMMUNITY AND GREEN BELTS. VERY EASY TO GET IN I-17 FREE WAY AND NORTERRA SHOPPING. --- READY TO MOVE IN ---